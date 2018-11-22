‘Teen Mom 2′: Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Displays Confederate Flag on Car Roof

David Eason isn’t done waving his Confederate flag just yet.

Days after facing fierce backlash for flying the controversial flag with pride across his social media platforms, Jenelle Evans‘ husband doesn’t seem to be backing down, taking to Instagram Wednesday to display the flag once more.

“Everyone in the Hollywood hills seems to like my General Lee Cadillac Escalade! Thanks for all the love and support California!” Eason captioned a gallery of images showing the flag draped across the roof of his vehicle. He ended his post with the hashtags “#rebelflag” and “#crosscountry.”

The image seems to be the latest in Eason’s promise to plant “my flag in all 50 states.” On Sunday, he had hinted that he would be embarking on a cross country road trip to display the flag. In his most recent posting, which also included a video, he hinted that the trip may already be complete.

“It was such a beautiful ride across the country but you were the best sight to see the whole time baby!” he captioned a video showing himself standing just outside of the running vehicle.

Eason’s controversial take first started when he posted a picture of himself wrapped in the Confederate flag after he received one from Redneck Nation on Oct. 27.

“Where I’m from is who I am and my family fought and died for this land. Red white and blue comes in more than one pattern. Dont argue just get off my page if you don’t agree! Thanks [Red Neck Nation],” Eason wrote.

Since that initial posting, he has continued to share images of himself with the flag, drawing swift backlash in the comments section, though he has been just as quick to defend himself.

“It’s just where I’m from, my heritage. Kind like when people fly a flag that represents their state because it’s where they are from,” the North Carolina native responded to one person who questioned why he insisted on carrying a flag many find offensive. “If someone think it has to do with racism or slaves they aren’t thinking enough. More racist people fly the beloved American flag, which was the flag flying on the American slave ships…No concern there?”

Eason’s wife has also stood by his side, Evans sharing a video on her Instagram Story of a man ranting about fan complaints. In the video, which Evans encouraged her followers to watch, the man stated “that’s fine if you don’t like ’em. I’m not about to go digging to try to find dirt about them because they’re on a popular TV show.”

Evans also defended Eason against claims that he was racist by informing fans that his “childhood best friend was black.”