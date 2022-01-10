Jazz Jennings Works With State Representative to Pass New Bill in ‘I Am Jazz’ Exclusive Sneak Peek

Jazz Jennings and her brother Griffen are looking to make a change at the federal level to educate teachers on how to create “safe and affirming spaces” for all kids and families across the country. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of I Am Jazz, the two meet virtually with Florida State Representative Carlos G. Smith to discuss their idea for a bill.

Having met with Cheryl Greene, the director of the Welcoming Schools program at the Human Rights Campaign, Griffen and Jazz tell Smith they were looking at ways to federally mandate the program so that all teachers have to learn how to be welcoming towards kids of all kinds. “That the teachers are informed about how to be welcoming and affirming so that they can trickle it down to the students,” Griffen continues. “I just never want to see another student have to be bullied or harassed the way I saw Jazz bullied and harassed.”

The clip then flashes back to some of the disturbing moments Jazz has experienced throughout her life, from receiving death threats online to being harassed in public while filming. Griffen continues to Smith that while Welcoming Schools has reached 45 states, “which is amazing, but it should be 50 states.” With that goal in mind, Jazz and Griffen ask for guidance on how to move forward, whether it be first with a federal bill or state bill.

“I would make the argument that we need a state law and a federal law,” Smith answers. “We need several layers of protection. Then you’ve got to work with either a state representative – and I would love to work with you on a state bill certainly – or a member of Congress who would be ready to partner with us in this work.”

With that assurance, Jazz shares her idea to call the bill the Be Kind bill, with Griffen noting, “I don’t care if you’re a liberal or conservative, how can you possibly vote ‘no’ to being kind?” Smith tells the two, “Look, obviously, the reality is that for a bill to become a law, a lot of times it’s not gonna happen overnight. It’s gonna happen when folks like you stay committed to the work – that we don’t give up, that we keep pushing forward to advance equality and acceptance and love for all people. So I applaud what you’re doing.”

As the trio promises to talk soon to continue their work, Jazz tells the cameras just how “inspiring” Smith’s work has been. “He really makes Griffen and me feel like we can do this, and we could really get a bill passed that will help so many LGBTQ youth out there. It’s just going to take work.” I Am Jazz airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.