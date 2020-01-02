Jazz Jennings Proudly Shows off Scars in Photos of Gender Confirmation Surgery

Jazz Jennings is “proud” of her gender confirmation surgery scars. To help ring in the new year, the 19-year-old reality TV star and LGBTQ activist took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a beachside photo of herself, marking the first time she has shared a photo of her “battle wounds” since her June 2018 operation.

View this post on Instagram

“These are my scars on full display in [2019],” Jennings began the post. “I’m proud of my scars and love my body just the way it is. I call them my battle wounds because they signify the strength and perseverance it took to finally complete my transition. [decade challenge].”

The I Am Jazz star underwent the operation back in 2018, at the time explaining the importance of the procedure when telling Nightline that she would “get to be myself, be in the body that I’ve always wanted. And then I can live my life as just Jazz.”

“It was like a dream. It was,” she added. “This is a moment that I had always envisioned and just experiencing it was so surreal. I was like I can’t believe this is happening.”

The procure, however, was not easy, and Jennings suffered unexpected and “major” post-surgery complication that required her to undergo a second procedure. In a post shared on New Year’s Eve, Jennings reflected on the complication.

View this post on Instagram

“[2018] was a rough year in my life,” she wrote. “I experienced a major complication with my gender confirmation surgery and wound up back in the OR one week after the initial procedure. It was a tough journey, but experiences like that one only make us stronger in the end.”

“Though it can be hard at times, a positive mindset and the support of those around you can help you conquer any challenge,” she added. “Thank you to all my fans who have supported me throughout the years! Love you all, this video is for you!”

Season 6 of I Am Jazz is expected to air on TLC in 2020.