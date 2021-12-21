‘I Am Jazz’: Jazz Jennings Ready for ‘Bigger Projects’ Helping Black Transgender Community in Exclusive Preview

Jazz Jennings is ready to get serious about advocating for the Black transgender community as she comes to a place with her own mental and physical health where she’s ready to branch out. In PopCulture.com’s exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of I Am Jazz, the YouTuber grabs a smoothie with brother Sander Jennings for a “healthy, tasty” treat while looking towards their future goals.

“It’s good because I just worked out today with my friend,” Jazz notes of grabbing a smoothie. When Sander asks if she did 30 minutes of exercise, his sister responds, “It was more than 30 minutes,” before relenting, “Actually no, it was more like 20 minutes.” Sander gives Jazz props for going that far but tells her he isn’t “above the moon” proud just yet.

“We need to see some results,” Jazz acknowledges. “I haven’t lost any weight yet.” Combatting her “eating issues” won’t be easy, but Sander reminds her how he holds everyone to “really high standards,” including his sister. “There’s room for growth is what you’re saying, and I agree with that,” she responds.

When it comes to making positive changes, Jazz has also been thinking about her friend Laney’s work with the Black Lives Matter movement. “I wish there was more I could do to support Black trans women, because trans women are getting murdered – Black trans women are getting murdered – at alarming rates, and people don’t talk about it enough,” she tells Sander. “It’s just so…I don’t know, I just feel like there’s so much more we could do to make a difference.”

She notes to the camera later that she has been wanting to advocate for the Black trans community specifically more amid all her work with “the more broad trans umbrella” or transgender youth. “I really wanna focus on Black trans lives, because they need their voices to be heard, and now that I’m finally stable enough mentally, I’m ready to do bigger projects and hopefully make an impact,” she says.

Sander is totally on board, but notes he’s struggled in the past coming up with ideas of how to help because he’s a white man. “We can’t relate to the Black experience,” Jazz agrees, to which Sander adds, “But that doesn’t mean we can’t help.” With the idea of some kind of rally or event focusing on Black trans lives in the works, the two have their work cut out for them. I Am Jazz airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.