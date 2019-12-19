New ‘Jackass’ Movie Coming in 2021, the Crew’s First Film Since Ryan Dunn’s Death

It’s been announced that a new Jackass movie is coming in 2021, and will mark the crew’s first film since the death of Ryan Dunn. According to The Wrap, Paramount Pictures is planning to premiere the fourth Jackass film on March 5, 2021. At this time, no other details have been made available, but it is possible that franchise stars such as Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve “Steve-O” Glover, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey, Preston Lacy and Jason “Wee Man” Acuña may return.

Jackass crashed into pop culture in the early 2000s, with a hilarious and controversial series on MTV. In 2002, the first film, Jackass: The Movie, debuted and was massively successful.

That film was followed by two more: 2006’s Jackass Number Two, and 2010’s Jackass 3D.

Sadly, in 2011, Jackass co-star Ryan Dunn passed away in a tragic car accident, and the franchise has been mostly quiet ever since, with the exception of 2013s Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa, which was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category. However, that film featured only Knoxville in-character as the titular “bad grandpa.”

Interestingly, earlier this year, Jackass co-star Chris Raab — known as Raab Himself — addressed the possibility of a fourth Jackass film and admitted, at the time, that he thought it might happen.

“I get the feeling that everyone’s pretty interested in it,” he said on the Bathroom Break Podcast. “Ryan [Dunn] was a huge part of that, so it’s sort of weird without him. We’ve got that question about the CKY thing. ‘Is there going to be a CKY 5?’ Nah, that’ll never happen,” he said, referring to the Camp Kill Yourself videos that predated Jackass.

CKY featured Raab, Margera, Dunn, and other future Jackass stars such as Brandon DiCamillo, Brandon Novak and Rake Yohn.

He then directly addressed the notion of a new Jackass film, saying, “As far as Jackass, I would think maybe it would happen, but I don’t know ’cause I’m not in that world enough to know. I probably would be [a part of it] if asked … I feel like if Tremaine and Spike [Jonze] and Knoxville said, ‘Hey, let’;s do it,’ then I imagine it would go forward. If they were to say it, I don’t think there would be pushback from others.”

At this time, it does not appear that Knoxville, Margera, or Steve-O have commented on the news. Jackass 3 is currently available to stream on Hulu, for subscribers of the service.