Steve-O Publicly Reaches out to Bam Margera Amid 'Jackass 4' Drama

Bam Margera came for his Jackass family in a lengthy social media rant Sunday, accusing them of treating him poorly before longtime friend and co-star Steve-O stepped in with a response. Margera, who was axed from Jackass 4 after reportedly breaking contract requirements including staying sober, seeing a psychologist and taking medication, went after Johnny Knoxville and director Jeff Tremaine specifically during his Sunday rant.

"My family — Jackass — has betrayed me, rejected me, abandoned me," Margera said in the video. "Not all of them. I love all of them and they love me back. But specifically Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville. So I feel like my family has f—ing done everything horrible to me and made me jump on hoops and walk through eggshells — which is impossible — and strung me along like a f—ing puppet to get the $5 million I usually get when I make a movie with them because Jeff Tremaine and CKY has started it."

Steve-O quickly responded in a comment that has since been deleted, writing, "The two people you’re saying wronged you (Knoxville and Tremaine) are the same two people who organized the intervention which saved my life." He continued that "everyone bent over backwards" to get Margera in the movie, and all that was required of him was to "not get loaded."

"You’ve continued to get loaded, it’s that simple," Steve-O continued. "We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable you or encourage you to stay sick." Margera does claim to be getting help, working with a woman in Florida who has worked with stars like AC/DC's Brian Johnson and Steven Tyler, telling his followers, "I’m in Florida, I’m safe and I’m getting phenomenal help with peace and f—ing quiet with the green queen."

Steve-O has been open about his own sobriety journey, celebrating 13 years clean and sober earlier this year. "Here’s what got me motivated to change: I hit a wall," he told Men's Health last year. "There was no continuing where I was going. There was no longevity in my lifestyle. So I really reached a point where thank god, my life got so bad that I had to surrender to the process of recovery. It’s really rad, man. I can’t say enough about being a guy in recovery. It’s been everything for me."