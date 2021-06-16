'Jackass 4' Director Granted Years-Long Restraining Order Against Bam Margera

✖

Jackass 4 director Jeff Tremaine has been granted a permanent restraining order against Bam Margera. According to PEOPLE, a judge granted the restraining order, which will last for three years and also applies to Tremaine's wife and two children, on Tuesday, the same day a previously granted temporary restraining order was set to expire. The order comes after Margera made a series of threats against Tremaine and his family following his firing from the upcoming film.

Tremaine initially filed for the order in May, alleging in court documents obtained by the outlet that Margera sent him and his family death threats. In the documents, Tremaine provide screenshots of text messages Margera allegedly sent him, including one in which he said he meant the threats against Tremaine's children "from the bottom of my heart." Tremaine also said Margera called his colleague and claimed "that he has 'powers as a wizard' and 'can create and strike lightning' while speaking at times using numbers instead of English." In filing for the protective order, the director said he was "in great fear for my and my family's personal safety."

The alleged threatening behavior from Margera came after he was fired from Jackass 4. A Jackass star since its MTV inception in 2000, Margera had initially been signed to appear in the upcoming film, though he was let go from the project after he reportedly broke contract requirements that included he stay sober, see a psychologist and taking medication, which resulted in him being removed from the upcoming film. Following his dismissal, Margera publicly called out Tremaine Johnny Knoxville.

"My family — Jackass — has betrayed me, rejected me, abandoned me," he said in an Instagram video. "Not all of them. I love all of them and they love me back. But specifically Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville. So I feel like my family has f—ing done everything horrible to me and made me jump on hoops and walk through eggshells — which is impossible — and strung me along like a f—ing puppet to get the $5 million I usually get when I make a movie with them because Jeff Tremaine and CKY has started it."

Responding to that video, Stephen "Steve-O" Glover defended his Jackass collaborators. Replying in the comments section of Margera's post, Glover said "the two people you're saying wronged you (Knoxville and Tremaine) are the same two people who organized the intervention which saved my life." He added that "everyone bent over backwards" to get Margera in the movie, and all that was required of him was to "not get loaded." Glover said Margera "continued to get loaded, it's that simple." He ended his response by writing, "we all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable you or encourage you to stay sick." At this time, neither Tremaine nor Margera have publicly commented on the permanent restraining order.