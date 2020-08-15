'The Osbournes Want to Believe': Jack Osbourne Shares 'Freaky' Haunted Doll Footage With Parents Ozzy, Sharon in Exclusive Clip

Following the footsteps of his paranormal investigation series, Portals to Hell, Jack Osbourne is continuing to tread his enthusiasm for the field while working hard to make his parents, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne full-fledged believers. In the new, unfiltered Travel Channel series, The Osbournes Want to Believe, the first family of darkness reunites to learn about and watch some of the craziest, most wild supernatural activity ever caught on camera — like this Sunday night's episode that finds the 34-year-old sharing the tale of a spirit possibly living in a haunted doll.

In an exclusive clip for PopCulture.com, Sunday night's third episode of the season, "Fairies Wear Boots," Jack shows his mom and dad, Sharon and Ozzy, footage that leaves them questioning the existence of fairies and lizard people as well as opening up the debate of whether the spirit of a dead soldier can live on in a ventriloquist doll.

"Back in World War II, a U.S. private named Billy Booth was held in a German POW camp," Jack shares with his parents before the two goof off, making cheeky comments. "While he was there, he made a ventriloquist puppet to entertain his fellow prisoners. He named it Mr. Fritz." Jack further shares how Booth, unfortunately, died in the camp, but somehow the doll was still preserved. "[He] was bought by a collector in Liverpool named Michael Diamond. After noticing some strange activity in his house, he set up a security camera," he adds, showing them footage of what occurred.

In the shocking footage captured by Diamond featuring the head of the ventriloquist doll encased in a boxed display, Ozzy and Sharon watch the door of the case open on its own. Jack later guides them to watch the controls at the base of the neck, which show the doll's mouth moving on its own. With Ozzy and Sharon stunned by what they just witnessed, The Talk co-host calls the entire moment "a little insane," while Jack echoes the sentiment, calling it "pretty freaky footage."

Paired with priceless commentary and jaw-dropping phenomena, will the Prince and Princess of Darkness see the light and join their son in believing? In a press release from Discovery, Jack asserts that while his "parents have always lived on the edge, even when it comes to believing in the paranormal," he believes they haven't seen enough evidence to make them full-fledged believers like himself.

"I'm making them watch the most undeniable footage caught on camera, including a few from my own personal experiences," he said. "My biggest challenge may be keeping their comments family-friendly. It will be a classic Osbourne gathering!"

During each hour-long episode airing on Travel Channel every Sunday, Jack reveals a collection of mind-blowing clips from the great paranormal and beyond for his parents to watch. Ranging from Bigfoot to UFOs, poltergeists, creepy dolls, and unexplained apparitions, his parents will honestly and hilariously review and critique each caught-on-camera moment with colorful commentary.

