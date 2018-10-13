‘Ghost Adventures’ Encounters an ‘Unholy’ Presence at Haunted Hotel

The new episode of Zak Bagans’ Ghost Adventures takes the host and the team to the Norblad Hostel as they continue their exploration of haunted places in Oregon.

The Norblad Hostel is located in Astoria, a port city in the state’s northwest corner. While there, they meet the “Demon Seer,” who showed Bagans the hostel’s creepy basement where there is an “unholy” presence.

“I had a friend of mine who said, ‘I want to see what you see. I want to hear what you hear.’ And I told them, hold on to my hand, and you’ll hear,” she said.

Bagans held her hand.

“He said you were meant to come here,” the “Demon Seer” replied. “And that they are real and that they can, and will try to hurt you.”

Bagans instantly drew his hand back. “Ooh, that was weird,” he said.

In another preview for the Astoria episode, Bagans called the city a “very mysterious place.”

“Walking down these streets, right down there, on that sidewalk, we met an old woman, kind of like how old character turns up in H.P. Lovecraft writings and tells you and warns you about something ancient that’s here that’s going to create absolute danger anc chaos for you,” he said.

“There are other things too that are extremely frightening that I will not speak of on camera,” the woman told Bagans.

“The Norblad Hostel – a very, very unique place,” Bagans teased.

The Norblad Hostel episode is part of Ghost Adventures‘ four-part miniseries Graveyard of the Pacific. According to the Daily Astorian, other episodes will focus on landmarks many locals know about, but might be unknown to most viewers. These include the rusted Peter Iredale bones at Fort Stevens State Park, the North Head Lighthouse at Cape Disappointment and the spooky underground tunnels.

Astoria is the oldest U.S. settlement west of the Mississippi River and is famous for its reportedly haunted locations. The old Liberty Theater is supposedly haunted, and the home of a mysterious ghost named “Paul,” who is described as wearing a “white tuxedo and a panama hat” and is “quite handsome.”

Aside from the Oregon episodes this month, Travel Channel will be airing a live episode from Bagans’ Haunted Museum in Las Vegas. The episode will air on Halloween, Oct. 31, at 8 p.m. ET.

“The team will investigate the 33-room historic mansion brimming with hauntings from its own dark past – and that now houses thousands of haunted objects, some so frightening and powerful they can’t even be touched, including Peggy the Doll who is known to cause heart attacks and the infamous Dybbuk Box, believed to be haunted by a malicious spirit,” the network said.

The Norblad Hostel episode airs on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

