Jack Osbourne Reveals Ozzy Is 'Not Good at Home' Even Though He 'Complains About Touring'

Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack Osbourne is admitting that his dad is "not good at home" when he's not touring in a new behind-the-scenes documentary called Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne. The documentary will cover the life of the popular Black Sabbath singer from his childhood to his time spent in prison, leading into his Rock and Roll days and becoming a reality television dad. While he was one of the most well-known faces in the music industry, when Osbourne was at home he wasn't necessarily himself.

"Whenever dad was home, I always got the feeling he was bored," Jack confessed of his father in a teaser clip. "Even though he complains to this day about touring, he's not good at home. I literally just remember him as the dude on the couch. He'd pick me up from school occasionally, but I always got the feeling he was like, 'What do I do? I'm here. This is not what I'm good at.'"

The new documentary will feature interviews with Jack, Osbourne's daughter Kelly Osbourne and his wife Sharon Osbourne. Other famous faces like Manson, Zombie, Davis, Rick Ruban, Ice-T and Post Malone will also speak their parts about the singer and his impressionable life according to PEOPLE. While Jack realized his dad was not totally himself at home, Osbourne himself agreed. "I suddenly realized that Ozzy belongs on the road," the singer said. "I mean, I felt like a caged animal. I bought different toys and all kinds of things." His daughter Kelly recalled his ways of trying to distract himself while off the road, but that it just wasn't quite the same as being on stage.

"My dad's like, 'I'm making a bicycle. I want to ride a bike,'" she said. "The guy at the bike shop was also giving him weed in a small, English village. It was like his purpose in life got taken away from him." Since Osbourne was taken off the road, his wife suggested he get back to doing what he loves by performing wherever he could. One place she suggested was Lollapalooza in Chicago, however, they were shockingly rejected.

"The agent called back and said, 'Oh no, they don't want Ozzy on Lollapalooza, he's not cool enough,' I'm like, 'How dare they say that!'" Sharon explained. Instead, she decided to do something about it herself. "My mom was like, 'F— you, we're going to star out own festival," Kelly detailed. So they started Ozzfest in 1996 but the last one took place in 2018.

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne will air on September 7 at 9 p.m. EST/PST on A&E.