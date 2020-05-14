'Portals to Hell': Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman Investigate Infamous 'Haunted Hill House' in Exclusive Preview

Exploring the deep, dark depths of eastern Texas, paranormal investigators Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman delve into another eerie encounter on Thursday night's episode of Travel Channel's Portals to Hell. Traveling to Mineral Wells, a small-town east of the Brazos River and Pal Pinto Mountains, the pair investigate the infamous Haunted Hill House — a hellish location plagued by rumors of shady going-ons, including demonic activity, prostitution, murder and devil worship stemming back to more than 150 years. In a PopCulture.com exclusive preview of tonight's all-new episode, the investigators have a candid discussion about the vibe taking place in the location under investigation.

With Obsourne admitting he's never seen Weidman as shaken up before, the two proceed to chat outside the site about her experience as the former Paranormal Research Society investigator shares how she is sensing something ominous in the location. "I don't mean to make it sound scary, but I cannot focus in there," she said in the preview, further sharing how when that usually happens, it's over the severity and weight of a case. "What's tripping me up is that we haven't really had anything happen and it feels so different." Weidman goes on to share how it’s as if something more "negative" is trying to keep their guard down — "something more malevolent."

In a press release from Discovery Channel, the flagship network of Travel, Weidman said that the duo's second season is an "intense" one. "Jack and I purposefully explore locations that embody the darker side of the paranormal, as we try to understand why certain places evoke more sinister activity than others," she said. "It's exciting to see what new discoveries we can make in the paranormal field. Yet as we explore the unexplained, we can only presume to know what we’re working with. At the end of the day we really don't — and that’s the scary part."

Filtering through extensive research and utilizing the most advanced equipment, the two are facing their most fearsome cases yet and uncovering some of the most disturbing tales from bygone pasts that spark unnerving paranormal activity. "Katrina and I are breaking down walls – literally," said Osbourne of trying to exhume answers behind the terrifying cases. "We have unprecedented access to a number of locations and are also the first team to ever investigate some of them for TV. They're incredibly active sites for the paranormal, and we're going all in to try and capture substantial evidence."

Portals to Hell airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and is produced by Critical Content and Osbourne Media.