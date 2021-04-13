Is There a 'Real Housewives of Nashville' in the Works?

✖

All the recent buzz about a potential Real Housewives of Nashville spinoff currently filming is a bit premature, TMZ reported Tuesday, but there are plans for something in the works. After Jana Kramer and Jason Aldean's sister, Kasi Wicks, teased on social media this weekend that they were filming something together, Bravo fans immediately jumped to a possible Nashville spinoff of the popular Housewives franchise.

TMZ's production insider revealed that while the ladies are filming something in Nashville with NBC heading up production, it's not guaranteed to be a Housewives franchise, and would likely end up on a network more like E! or Peacock as opposed to Bravo. Also filming for the potential ensemble series are Tyler Rich's wife Sabina Gadeecki and Dee Jay Silver's wife Jenna Perdue, although there have been no contracts signed and no green light given for a series from the network.

Kramer fanned the flames of the rumors posting a photo with her son in what appeared to be a confessional-style film set, captioning it cryptically, "About today....any guesses?!" Her fans were quick to jump to Housewives, with one person commenting, "Please tell me it’s a reality show!!!!!!!" and another guessing, "Real housewives of Nashville!" A third wrote simply, "Housewives!?!!" Wicks, meanwhile, shared footage of herself to her Instagram Story, posing full glam with a cryptic caption: "Filming.... something....Stay tuned."

Rumors that Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, may have been involved in the project were shut down by the American Idol alum on social media Monday night. "I’ve read a lot of things about myself over all these years. One being that I am a conspiracy theorist. Another being that me and Jason have marital issues and now, apparently, I’m on The Real Housewives of Nashville," she said in an Instagram video. Jason joked in response, "You’re on The Real Housewives of Nashville? Since when?" to which she responded sassily, "Apparently, it’s new. It was apparently filming going on that I am unaware of. Fake news strikes again." She noted in an additional story following her shutdown, "It would be entertaining thoooo."

Currently, the Real Housewives franchise has spinoffs in Atlanta, Orange County, Potomac, Salt Lake City, New York City, Dallas, Beverly Hills and New Jersey. In February, Peacock announced it would be rebooting the Miami franchise on the streaming service, but has yet to announce a cast or premiere date. You can stream the Real Housewives franchises now on Peacock.

