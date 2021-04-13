Brittany Aldean Responds to 'Real Housewives of Nashville' Rumors

✖

Brittany Aldean is setting the record straight on those Real Housewives of Nashville rumors. After speculation recently surfaced that Aldean and several other Nashville wives were filming for a new Real Housewives spinoff set in Music City, the mom-of-two sat down with husband Jason Aldean to get to the bottom of things, candidly dubbing the rumors "fake news."

Aldean addressed the speculation in a series of videos shared to her Instagram Story Monday afternoon as she and her husband traveled by car. Captioning the first clip, "I love a good rumor," Aldean said she has "read a lot of things about myself over all these years. One being that I am a conspiracy theorist. Another being that me and Jason have marital issues." Most recently, Aldean said, the rumor mill is churning with speculation that "I'm on the Real Housewives of Nashville." But are those rumors true?

In a second video shared to her Story, Aldean declared, "fake news strikes again." In the clip, her husband can be heard incredulously asking, "you're on the Real Housewives of Nashville? Since when?" Aldean chimed in by humorously explaining, "apparently it's new. It was apparently filming going on that I am unaware of." After her husband said it's "fake news," Aldean agreed, confirming, "fake news" and stating, "fake news. fake news strikes again." She later posted another clip toying with the idea, admitting, "It would be entertaining thoooo."

Aldean offering up some clarity followed speculation that Bravo had begun work on a new series in Music City, allegedly for a show titled Real Housewives of Nashville. The series, according to the speculation, would include Aldean, Jana Kramer, Jenna Perdue, Kasi Wicks, Alexis Allen, and Sabina Rich. Speculation reached a high on April 9 after Kramer, who previously revealed she auditioned for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, took to Instagram to tease she was filming something new. The post included two images of herself and her son sitting on barstools, with Kramer captioning the post, "About today....any guesses?!" Adding more fuel to the rumors was the fact that Jenna Perdue, the wife of Dee Jay Silver, and Kasi Wicks, the wife of Chuck Wicks and sister of Jason Aldean, shared a post to their Instagram Stories reading, "Let the Adventure Begin." According to Country Now, that post was shared by several of the other women alleged to be involved with the new reality series. The on April 11, Perdue and Wicks teased they were busy on a new project, with Wicks sharing a photo to her Story captioned, "Filming something…Stay tuned."

As Country Now notes, a reality series focused on the wives of prominent Nashville public figures wouldn't be the first, as TNT launched Private Lives of Nashville Wives in 2014. That series featured Betty Malo and Sarah Davidson and only lasted for a single season. At this time, Bravo has not commented on the Real Housewives of Nashville rumors.