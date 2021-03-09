Jana Kramer Explains Decision to Undergo Breast Augmentation Plastic Surgery

✖

Jana Kramer is continuing to stay candid with her fans, opening up on Instagram about her decision to undergo a breast augmentation on Monday. Posting a selfie, Kramer wrote that it's "time to let you all in on a deeper level," explaining that she has been "insanely hesitant" to share her decision on social media "because, honestly, I’m afraid of the reactions."

"I guess with as much as I do share you wouldn’t think I would have a problem oversharing, but this goes deep for me," she wrote. "I considered not saying anything but then it just would have felt inauthentic, and well, you might be noticing a difference. So here goes. After many years of consideration I have decided to get a breast augmentation and lift. I want to be open about WHY. First off, because 'I' want to. That right there should be enough, but I feel like I need to explain the 'I' part."

Kramer explained that she has considered the procedure before "but it was never for 'me.'" "With everything that happened in my marriage [with husband Mike Caussin] I thought I would be loved more, sexier, or quite frankly he would choose me," she told fans. "But the better part of me knew, that was a distraction."

"It still bothered me though," she continued, sharing that after having two children, she "had a new set of insecurities with my body. Things didn’t go back to normal, and I carry a lot of embarrassment when I’m undressed. I don’t want to feel that way anymore. That was the 'click' that showed I should follow through. Before it was what I thought someone else wanted. Now it’s simple. 'I' — and that’s a very 'capital' 'I.'"

The "I've Got the Boy" singer wrote that she has "never had big boobs nor will I because that’s not what I want," before recalling a time in eighth grade when a boy "called me flat as a board" and "literally took his binder to show me what that looked like."

"Bottom line, I’m choosing myself, I’m choosing my size, I’m doing what’s right for me. I know a woman’s body is beautiful no matter what shape or size but I want this," she continued, asking her fans "to celebrate this with me." "I’m at a place where I feel empowered to do what I want," she said. "I’m being honest about what it means. If you need a push to give yourself that same grace, here it is. No one knows what’s in another woman’s head. Or, for that matter, under their shirt. So do what’s right for you, and I’ll celebrate with you, too."

Kramer shared her post on International Women's Day and concluded by telling her followers that she is "quite nervous but I’m excited and I would love to share my journey with y'all." "Because it’s #internationalwomensday I just ask you celebrate women instead of tear down," she finished. "We all need support."