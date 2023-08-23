Is 'Teen Mom' Filming a New Spinoff?

Do we have a NEW Teen Mom spinoff on the way? It seems like we do — and this rumored new show sounds pretty intriguing. So let's get into the details of the latest reports.

There's been a lot of speculation from fans about Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which premiered in September 2022. Because it pretty much smushed together the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 into just one show, people were wondering if this was kind of the end of the line for the Teen Mom franchise. I mean, the moms are mostly in their 30s, their kids are teenagers…....

But according to a new report from The Ashley's Reality Roundup, MTV is putting together yet ANOTHER Teen Mom spinoff that's set to begin filming around the end of September. Details are still pretty hush-hush, but The Ashley's insider source said the show plans to feature Teen Mom couples who are working on relationship issues – so like, basically all of them, right?

Casting has yet to be finalized, but APPARENTLY that's why we didn't hear about any fights at The Next Chapter Season 1B reunion – all the ladies were told very seriously that their behavior there would directly affect if they would be considered for the new show. "The cast is aware that production can pull the plug on this show— or their chances of being on it— at any time," the one source told The Ashley.

Also, the show is apparently being filmed somewhere outside the United States, so I guess it depends on who is allowed to leave the country. We've got quite the laundry list of legal issues in this franchise. Just saying.

Now there is apparently a chance that this show could be rolled into just being a third season of Teen Mom Family Reunion – which had a kind of similar therapy-esque angle to it but focused more on family dynamics – and Ashley and Briana's huge fight. While there was no real plan to do Family Reunion Season 3, the inside source said it just depends on how the new spinoff goes.

One super interesting little detail about this new spinoff is that the production company is apparently a different one than the production company behind Teen Mom: The Next Chapter – so this could have a totally different feel or vibe to it — which, yeah, how would you feel about that? I feel like a switch-up could be fun.

And it would maybe make up for canceling Teen Mom Young & Pregnant! Ugh, I still haven't forgiven them for nixing that show after Season 3. It was the best show in the roster!

Now obviously, none of that has been confirmed yet by MTV, but it seems promising. What do you think about the show maybe expanding to this new kind of couples therapy kind of thing? And would you tune in? Let me know in the comments!