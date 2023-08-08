'Teen Mom's Sean Brings Jade to Tears With Surprise in Exclusive 'The Next Chapter' Sneak Peek

Jade Cline's fiancé, Sean Austin, is hoping to raise her spirits with a surprise visit from the Teen Mom star's bestie. Sean reaches out to Jade's BFF, Chau, in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, and the two plot a surprise that brings Jade to tears.

FaceTiming Chau in private, Sean tells her, "I was hoping you would come visit and surprise Jade. I think it'd be really good for her. She needs a little release." Chau is totally on board with the plan, as she has a four-day weekend coming up, and she loves the surprise idea. Sean explains, "Well, my plan is like I'm gonna go up to her work probably like 30 minutes before she's about to get off and then ... when I come outside, then have you get out of the car or something, you know?" as Chau answers, "Oh, that'd be sweet."

Flying in that weekend, Chau is clearly feeling the nervous excitement as she waits in the car for Jade to round the corner with Sean and their daughter Kloie. But when Chau steps out of the car and Jade locks eyes with her best friend, all the preparation is worth it. "Oh my God," she says, rushing to Chau and embracing her. "Is that why you weren't talking to me?"

The surprise doesn't stop there. "We're gonna go back to your house, pack a bag, [and] I got us a nice suite," Chau tells Jade, who is overcome with emotion. Embracing Sean, the Teen Mom star can't hold back her tears, as he tells her, "I know how much you needed this too." Jade responds, "You brought me my soulmate!" clarifying, "I love you, but it's a different love."

Jade isn't the only one who is excited to see Chau. Once in the car together, Kloie is eager to show Chau the note she just penned her telling her she loves her. "I love you, Cat," Kloie says, as Chau responds excitedly, "You love me?" Jade then wraps Chau in her arms, as she simply says, "Hi, best friend." See the rest of their emotional reunion when Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.