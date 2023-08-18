'Teen Mom': Jenelle Evans and Husband David Eason Were Publicly Feuding Before Her Son Went Missing

Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans's son Jace recently went missing, but was soon found safe. It's now reported that prior to the teen running away, his mother and her husband, David Eason, were publicly feuding. According to In Touch, on Friday, Aug. 11, Evans wrote in a Facebook post: "Being around negative energy everyday all day is getting exhausting. I need to force myself to have friends because at this point I'm making myself introverted."

This ended up sparking a lot of responses, which led to Evans and Eason having a tense back-and-forth in the comments. After Evens said she feels "stuck," Eason replied, "Yes get friends, give me space. I like to be alone!" Jenelle responded, "If you like to be alone stop begging me to be around me." She then added, "I have gave you space when I went alone to the beach this weekend, doing my errands alone. It's been amazing!" to which Eason hit back, "Yea and when I give you space all hell breaks loose!"

In a subsequent post, In Touch reports that Evans hurled some serious accusations at her husband. "You're right David Eason, I have depression because of you. I've been mentioning my feelings to the public for a few days now," Jenelle wrote in a Saturday Facebook post.

"Stolen debit cards, name calling, buying every toy you want in life and asking for another motorcycle for weeks now, planning and paying for all family trips, having lots of 'fun' IN MY OWN HOUSE when I was in [Tennessee] (2019) that I pay for, not coming home until late hours," Evans continued, "hearing 'no one likes you, that's why you don't have friends' on top of lots of other negative things, constantly pushing you off of me because I don't want you to touch me." She added, "The constant put down I receive everyday is distracting and would discourage anyone from focusing on their life, which I'm not going to let happen ever again. I'm sick of begging you to change and step up for the family. It's time to start selling."

The new report comes after 14-year-old Jace — who Evans shares with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis — was reported missing in North Carolina on Tuesday. According to TMZ, the Brunswick County Sheriff's Department put out an alert after Jace was last seen leaving school around 2:45 PM local time. He was later found safe. The former Teen Mom 2 cast member's manager August Keen told TMZ, "Jace has been found, and is safely at home with Jenelle and his family, thank you to the Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Department and to everyone else for their concerns."