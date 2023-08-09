'Teen Mom' Star Arrested for Domestic Violence: Jacob Russell Accused of Assaulting His Dad

Former Teen Mom star Rachel Beaver's ex-boyfriend Jacob Russell is behind bars. Russell was arrested in Madisonville, Tennessee on July 10 and charged with assault after he allegedly punched his father in the face.

Officers with the Bangor Police Department reportedly responded to a call from Russell's father at around 9:30 p.m. local time claiming that his son had physically assaulted him, according to a police report obtained by The Sun. When an officer arrived at the scene, Russell's father told police that his son "threatened to 'whoop him' and proceeded to hit him with closed fists and knocked his glasses off his face." Russell reportedly took off into the woods adjacent to the residence" and was later located and taken into police custody.

According to Starcasm, Russell was charged with "assault, domestic violence." He was taken to jail, where he was being held on a $2,000 cash bond. It is unclear if Russell remains in jail at this time. His court date was scheduled for some time in August.

Teen Mom fans will recognize Russell from his appearance on Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant Season 2 in September 2019. The show's second season in part followed Beaver, who was pregnant and was unsure if the father of her child was Russell or her ex Drew Brooks, whom she split from before giving birth to her daughter Hazelee in February 2019. She eventually revealed that Brooks was the father.

"I've known my baby's father from the jump. Quit asking me who her dad is. Her father is clearly Drew," she wrote on her Instagram Stories, per OK!. "I just said she was Jacob's because I was [dumb] and wanted a family so bad, and Drew didn't want to be there for her and Jacob did," she said. "I literally lived with Drew and had JUST broke up with him when I found out I was pregnant."

In the years since his appearance on Teen Mom, Russell has faced numerous run-ins with the law. In August 2020, he was charged with felony vandalism and misdemeanor resisting arrest, though he was ultimately found guilty of a lesser misdemeanor vandalism charge and placed on probation, which he violated twice. In March 2021, he was charged with "assault, domestic violence," but the charge was alter dropped because "victim does not wish to prosecute and will not come to court." He was also charged with misdemeanor theft, which he was found guilty of, and felony vandalism, though that charge was dismissed.