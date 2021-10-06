Charlie Sheen Defeats Denise Richards in Bitter Child Support Battle

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards have closed their brutal child support battle, leaving Sheen the victor. A judge declared the “Two and a Half Men” actor no longer has to make child support payments to Richards. Sheen shares two children with Richards: Sami, 17, and Lola, 16.

“I think what transpired today is extremely fair,” Sheen told Us Weekly of the judge’s decision. “It speaks to not just today, but it speaks historically to that same fairness.” Sheen filed to change their child support arrangement in Dec. 2019, but the outlet reports Sheen has had full custody of their kids since April. Richards didn’t file any opposing paperwork.

A source close to the actors tells Page Six reveals she didn’t make it to her court appearance “because she is working out of state, which Charlie was well aware of.”

“Denise was never served this court date. [Charlie] did this on purpose,” the insider told the outlet. “He filed two years ago and he kept pushing the court date. Denise kept asking when the date was and he blew her off. He pushed it off because he didn’t want records of the child support he was paying Brooke [Mueller] to impact the case after he agreed to pay them both the same amount of child support.” The source went on to say Sheen hasn’t paid Richards child support in four years.

The former couple’s daughter Sami reported on social media that she moved out of her mother’s home due to “abuse.” Though, a source also told Page Six that the abuse claims were untrue. “Denise set normal rules that any parent would be setting,” the insider adds. “She’s a mom and a parent and there are rules. She didn’t want to follow the rules. Charlie didn’t support implementing Denise’s rules. He has a different way of parenting and Sami decided to live with her dad.”

“Denise loves her daughter very much and she’s saddened by the situation,” the source said. “Charlie condones behavior that he shouldn’t and sets no rules. Sami prefers no rules,” the source alleged. “Lola doesn’t live there permanently. She goes back and forth. Lola lives with Denise. When Denise is filming Lola stays with her dad and sister.”