‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus Both Speak out on Defamation Lawsuit

Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus have been at odds for years now. Their feud came to a head in 2021 when Lowry sued DeJesus for alleged defamation. During the Teen Mom 2 premiere, which aired on Tuesday night, both Lowry and DeJesus opened up about the legal matter and didn’t hold anything back.

DeJesus kicked things off when she told the camera that she was being sued for defamation by her Teen Mom 2 co-star. She explained that the lawsuit came after she alleged that Lowry assaulted her ex Chris Lopez, with whom she shares two sons. DeJesus said that she was “summoned” and that she saw who was summoning her (Lowry) and “laughed.”

“So, I guess you would call that white privilege, I don’t know,” DeJesus continued. “I guess I would call her a Karen because that’s what she is. I’m f—ing annoyed at this point. But, whatever, someone needs a storyline. So, I guess we’re just gonna take it as it comes.” A day after sharing this news, she explained to the camera that she put her retainer in for a lawyer. DeJesus said that getting involved in a legal matter like this is “rich people s—.” The reality star went on to say that she’s frustrated by the situation, as she believes that she and Lowry can talk through the situation without having to get the court system involved.

As for Lowry, she also shared her unfiltered thoughts about the legal dilemma. She told a producer that her lawsuit against DeJesus is the first one that she’s “knees deep” in. The MTV personality said that she went through with suing DeJesus because she was “tired of untrue things being said.” Lowry continued, “I’ve done so much s—in my life, and by s— I mean the mistakes that I’ve made, things that I’ve done that just are morally wrong and unethical. The things that I have done right, don’t sh*t on them. Don’t s— on them. And I’m not gonna take accountability for things that I didn’t do.

Fans will get to see how this matter plays out in this season of Teen Mom 2. The series airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. In the meantime, The Sun reported that the Teen Mom 2 stars are expected to face off in court regarding the matter, and DeJesus’ anti-SLAPP motion against Lowry in response to the original filing, in late March.