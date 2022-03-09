‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Addresses Javi Marroquin Relationship Rumors

Kailyn Lowry and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin haven’t always been on the best of terms. But, as of late, they’ve been able to make their co-parenting relationship work for the sake of their son, Lincoln. Since the two have been on better terms, a producer asked Lowry in the Teen Mom 2 premiere, which aired on Tuesday, whether there would ever be a chance for reconciliation between the two exes.

During the episode, Lowry and Marroquin came together for their son’s football game. Lowry serves as the “team mom” while Marroquin is the team’s coach. The exes appeared to be on great terms as they joked around and teased one another, which led to one of the producers to question the pair’s relationship status. In turn, Lowry said that co-parenting with Marroquin is simply normal at this point and seems to be working for them.

Later on, the same producer told Lowry that he got a “flirty” vibe from the pair at the game. The Teen Mom 2 star said that there was no flirtation on her end. However, she did pick up on the same vibe from her ex-husband. She then joked that she would never date a man with kids, even if those kids happen to be her own.

This isn’t the first time that Lowry has dealt with rumors about her relationship with Marroquin. In August 2021, Lowry’s rep set the record straight to E! News and told the publication that the exes are “NOT back together.” They added that “they are very dedicated to a positive and healthy co-parenting relationship for their son, Lincoln.” The rep continued, “They are both heavily involved in his football activities, and this has resulted in them spending more time together.”

Even though they aren’t back together, they are grateful that they’ve managed to get back to such a good place for the sake of their son. The rep added, “Kail is happy that they are in this place as friends because a positive co-parenting relationship is a win for everyone involved.” Lowry and Marroquin originally exchanged vows in September 2012. They welcomed their son, Lincoln, the following year. Alas, the couple wasn’t able to make things work and their divorce was finalized in 2017.