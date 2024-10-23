‘Dancing With the Stars’ Eliminates Fan-Favorite Reality Star After Breaking Another Voting Record

Dancing With the Stars brought the magic for the fan-favorite Disney Night, but one couple’s dream ended all too soon. After Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko were eliminated last week at the end of Dedication Night, the remaining couples turned up the power for the most magical night this season. The couples performed routines from some beloved Disney films, and channeled characters to a T. Unfortunately, for reality star Phaedra Parks, who is best known for Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Traitors, and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, who won last season with Xochitl Gomez, it just wasn’t enough.

After the couples danced their solo routines, with Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong winning the immunity from next week’s dance-off after scoring the highest, the team dances made a comeback with Team Roar (Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach, Danny Amendola and Witney Carson, Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold, Parks and Chmerkovskiy) and Team Goofs (Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, Kinney and Armstrong, Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber), with Roar scoring 24/30 and Goofs scoring 27/30. When it came down to it, though, combined with the judges’ scores and audience votes, it was between Nedoroscik and Arnold, Tran and Farber, and Parks and Chmerkovskiy. As previously mentioned, Parks and Chmerkovskiy were sent packing.

Disney/Eric McCandless

The two have become a fan-favorite pair throughout this season, and for Disney Night, they didn’t disappoint. They did a Jazz to “Cruella de Vil” from 101 Dalmatians, scoring just a 24/30, tied for last with Howard and Karagach, Tran and Farber, and Nedoroscik and Arnold. As for who remains, with another chance at the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy will be Kinney and Armstrong, Amendola and Carson, Maher and Bersten, Graziadei and Johnson, Howard and Karagach, Tran and Farber, and Nedoroscik and Arnold.

Next week will be full of spooky and scary fright for Halloween Night, and it’s going to be the best way to get into the Halloween spirit. At this point, anyone can win the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. There are only seven couples left, and there is no telling what will happen next. Just a reminder, while Dancing With the Stars will be back next Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, but the series will be taking a break the following week, on Nov. 5, due to the Presidential Election. DWTS is expected to return on Nov. 12 at its usual time.