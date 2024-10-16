‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Thrilled About Latest Elimination

Dedication Night on Dancing With the Stars ended with yet another elimination, but fans were pretty happy. After the last two eliminations were double eliminations, DWTS went back to sending just one couple home, but the stakes were still just as high.

Each couple performed a routine dedicated to someone who made an impact on the celebrity, and each one was beautiful. Additionally, former pro Mark Ballas was a guest judge and judge Derek Hough and troupe member Hayley Erbert Hough did an emotional performance in dedication of Erbert’s recovery from emergency brain surgery late last year. Unfortunately, one celebrity’s dedication just wasn’t enough because, with the judges’ scores and live votes combined, Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko were sent home.

It’s been an interesting time for Nader and Savchenko, to say the least. The Sports Illustrated model and pro have been making some steamy moves, and not just in the ballroom. The pair have been spotted backstage with some strong PDA, and out in public as well getting tattoos together. For Dedication Night, they did the Salsa to “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy Williams, with Nader dedicating it to her three younger sisters and bringing them into the performance as well. The couple earned just a 32 out of 40 but tied in third with four other couples.

DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Episode 3302″ – Oscars® Night” – Hollywood glitz meets ballroom glamour when all 13 couples grace the stage with dazzling performances, dancing to iconic songs from Oscar®-nominated films. TUESDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. ET) on ABC(Disney/Eric McCandless) BROOKS NADER, GLEB SAVCHENKO

While Nader and Savchenko may not be happy about the elimination, a lot of people are. Many took to X to share their feelings over it, as user @outrominimoni_ posted, “we got the mark ballas as a guest judge and brooks and gleb going home in the same episode? THIS IS CINEMAAAA.” @kodylavenders admitted they got airplane wifi “to publicly celebrate brooks and gleb elimination, see what happens when you vote with logic and reason.” While some of the last few eliminations may have upset people, it’s clear that this one wasn’t all so bad.

As for who is still standing at the halfway point: Danny Amendola and Witney Carson; Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson; Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold; Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong; Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten; Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber; Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy; and Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach still have a chance at winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Next week, Dancing With the Stars will bring back Disney Night, with routines once again themed all around the magic of Disney. Songs and dances for Disney Night should be revealed in the coming days, but it’s always fun to see the ballroom getting a touch of Fairy Godmother’s wand.

It is sad to see Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko go home, as they were awfully entertaining, but that just means fans are one week closer to finding out who will be taking home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. New episodes of Dancing With the Stars air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ and stream the next day on Hulu.