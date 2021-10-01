‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’: Tracy Confronts Bryan About ‘Hot Mess’ Honeymoon in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Tracy and Bryan’s honeymoon hasn’t exactly been what they thought it would be with Bryan’s mom Jayne tagging along, and the new bride isn’t hiding her feelings. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s all-new I Love a Mama’s Boy, Tracy confronts Bryan with who really comes first in their marriage during the first time they’ve had to themselves on their romantic getaway.

Setting up a nice dinner with his new wife on the last night of their vacation, Bryan admits to the camera that while it hasn’t been the “ideal honeymoon,” he hoped the romantic gesture would help “smooth everything over.” Tracy isn’t letting him get off that easily, however, asking her husband right off the bat how he feels the honeymoon has gone so far.

“A couple bumps,” he answers sheepishly, to which she replies, “A couple? I’ve been telling you that I didn’t think this was going to pan out the way you thought and what happened? It’s been a hot mess.” Bryan insists he simply had “wishful thinking” that they could all have a “nice little family trip” with the kids and his mother, but Jayne hasn’t exactly picked up on letting the newlyweds have privacy.

“There’s been a lot of things about this trip that have not been ideal,” Tracy tells the camera. “This whole pandemic has really put a huge damper on what we originally had planned, but we have not had any time to ourselves.” She tells Bryan she’s “pissed” that the trip didn’t work out, and he tells her he’s also “frustrated.”

“You don’t seem that frustrated,” Tracy claps back, to which Bryan responds, “You know how important my mom is to me – right or wrong. You married me, my mom, everything. …You knew what you were signing up for.” Tracey comes back with a simple question: “I just need to know who comes first, me or your mom?”

Bryan answers that it’s her who comes first “so far,” but Tracy isn’t sure if she can believe him. “I know Bryan means well, but I can’t help but feel skeptical — at every turn, Jayne is there and I just hope that he can prioritize my needs as much as he prioritizes his mom,” she confesses. I Love a Mama’s Boy airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.