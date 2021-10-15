‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’: Steph Confides in Liz About Her Troubled Relationship With Mike in Exclusive Clip

I Love a Mama’s Boy star Stephanie never expected to be confiding in boyfriend Mike’s mom. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s all-new episode of the TLC series, Liz and Steph have the heart-to-heart they never planned when Liz shows up at their condo following a big fight between Steph and Mike.

While Steph admits it’s “incredibly awkward” to be alone with her potential future mother-in-law for the first time, she can’t hold back her emotions when asked what happened by a curious Liz. “It’s like every time I try and to him about the future – us possibly getting engaged, anything – he just kind of freaks out, storms out on me,” Steph admits. “And I just can tell in the last couple months he doesn’t feel the same way about me that he used to.”

Liz asks if she’s talked about this with Mike, but Steph says every time she brings it up, they get into a “big fight,” which is what just happened before Liz made her way over unannounced. Steph tells the camera that while she normally wouldn’t tell Liz about the problems in her relationship, “she showed up at the wrong time and I just spilled it all to her.”

Steph continues that Mike made it seem like they would be engaged by next year, but she realized he’s been saying that for three years. “Now I feel like he got this condo to stay closer to you – to prove to you that he’s going to be a good son and stay close to family,” she tells Liz. “But it’s like, what are you doing to prove that you’re committed to me? Because I thought that this condo was that.”

Liz acknowledges that Stephanie is being “put second,” and that by now Mike should know if she’s the one, despite encouraging her son earlier not to pop the question. She tells Steph that because Mike has new opportunities at works, “other things might be put to the side,” adding to the camera that while her son might not be “an angry child,” he’s the “type of kid” that gets focused on one thing and can “get a little bit upset” at people who try to “hold him back.”

“I’m trying to be patient, but I also have dreams and goals for myself,” Steph tells Liz. “And it’s just sad because like I said, I thought we’d even be married by now. Now it feels like we’re just trying to even see if there’s anything.” Their relationship hasn’t been made easier by Liz, Steph acknowledges to the camera, as she tries to “pull the relationship apart” out of the belief that no one is good enough for her son. “That hurts,” she says. “It literally feels like we’re about to break up.” I Love a Mama’s Boy airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.