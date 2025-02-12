‘I Know It’s Not Going Away’: Jesse Palmer Weighs in on Future of ‘The Bachelorette’ Following Schedule Change

After ABC pulled The Bachelorette from its summer schedule, host and former Bachelor star Jesse Palmer is weighing in on the show’s future. Deadline previously reported that the spinoff will not be airing this summer unlike most of the seasons. While it was revealed that the show was not being canceled, Palmer recently appeared on the podcast Playing the Field, where he shared some good news about the show.

“The good news is I know it’s not going away,” Palmer said via Us Weekly. “I know it’s definitely coming back. Without being able to get into too much of the creative decisions on it, I know that when it does, I just think it’s going to be absolutely tremendous.” As of now, it’s unclear if the show will even return later this year, but fans should be able to rest easy knowing that more of The Bachelorette is certainly on its way.

(Disney/John Fleenor) JESSE PALMER, JENN TRAN, DEVIN

The most recent season of The Bachelorette, Season 21, aired last summer and starred 26-year-old physician assistant student Jenn Tran after appearing on Season 28 of The Bachelor. While Tran had gotten engaged to 28-year-old freight company owner Devin Strader, she revealed during After the Final Rose that Strader broke up with her that August. Tran immediately joined Dancing With the Stars for Season 32, partnering with Sasha Farber, and the two came in seventh place.

Meanwhile, after not airing last summer, Bachelor in Paradise will return to ABC this summer for Season 10. The Golden Bachelorette took over BIP’s spot last year, and with only so many open slots on the schedule, it’s possible that ABC had to take a look at what should or shouldn’t be aired. At the very least, Palmer seems confident that The Bachelorette will be back and better than ever, and for now, Bachelor Nation will just have to go a summer without it.

It’s unknown when more information on the next season of The Bachelorette will be announced, including premiere date and who will be the next lead. It’s quite possible that if the show will still be airing this year, it could be part of the fall schedule, which would make the most sense. Two seasons of The Bachelorette are streaming for free on Tubi, while the most recent season of The Bachelor is still streaming on Hulu, which should keep people occupied for the time being.