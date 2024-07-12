'Bachelor in Paradise' Announces Season 10 Return After Cancellation Rumors

Bachelor Nation fans are in for a treat. After rumors of a cancellation, ABC has announced Bachelor in Paradise is returning for a 10th season. The new season will air in 2025. The announcement came via a social media post. "We're heading back to the beach in 2025! 🌴#BachelorInParadise," ABC wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 10. Production has historically begun filming in Mexico in June and airs later in the summer. Instead, Jenn Tran's season 21 of The Bachelorette premiered on Monday, July 8. The Golden Bachelorette season 1 starring Joan Vasso will start airing on Wednesday, September 18.

Former Bachelor host Chris Harrison fueled speculation about the state of Paradise this winter during an appearance on The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever, saying, "I was a little bummed to hear that Paradise has allegedly been postponed. "I think is the official way they're saying it is. They're postponing it for a year or canceling it."Dean Bell, who appeared on seasons 4 and 6 of Bachelor in Paradise echoed similar sentiments, adding, "I did hear some whispers about that."

"Obviously, either way, it's never good in TV – we all know this business well enough that when they don't postpone shows that are doing great," Harrison added. "But I was bummed to hear that." The franchise initially debuted in 2014.

Until then, the focus is on Tran's season of Bachelorette. The Miami resident makes history as the show's first Asian-American lead. She initially appeared on Joey Graziadei season of The Bachelor and was an instant fan favorite.

Of her history-making season, Tran told ABC7: "It's going to be so special for me to be able to share this with everybody and share my culture with everybody. You know, I have a lot of conversations regarding race, culture, religion with these guys because those are the things that are important to me when potentially committing to somebody for the rest of my life."