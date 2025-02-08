ABC Pulls ‘The Bachelorette’ From Its 2025 Schedule

In fairly surprising news, ABC is holding all plans for the next season of The Bachelorette. The Bachelor franchise has been a pillar of the Disney-owned programming for years, but the show’s biggest spinoff won’t be back for 2025, according to Deadline.

Peter White, Deadline’s Executive Editor (Television), reports that ABC is “pausing” production on The Bachelorette Season 22. No new episodes of the dating competition show are currently planned to air in the summer or fall of 2025, with the caveat that a late-year return is “not completely ruled out” should plans change.

Despite this big shift for ABC, The Bachelorette “has not been canceled” and an eventual Season 22 is considered “likely.” The Bachelorette won’t join the pile of defunct Bachelor spinoffs, such as Bachelor Pad and The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart. Deadline instead compares this stoppage to those experienced by The Bachelorette early in its run and by Bachelor in Paradise, which aired no new episodes in 2024 but has a 2025 return set.

The Bachelorette Season 21 and How to Stream

Jenn Tran (Credit: Disney/John Fleenor)

The Bachelorette Season 21 aired from July to September 2024, with Jenn Tran serving as lead and Devin Strader winning. (The couple are no longer together.) That season, as well as most seasons of The Bachelorette, are not available on streaming services. However, Seasons 9 and 17 are currently free to watch on Tubi.