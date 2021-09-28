How Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby Continued on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Despite Her Positive COVID-19 Test

The Dancing With the Stars show must go on! Although Cheryl Burke wasn’t able to perform with her celebrity partner Cody Rigsby on Monday’s show after testing positive for COVID-19, the pro and the Peloton instructor aren’t out of the competition. During Monday’s first live elimination show of Season 30, host Tyra Banks explained what was next for the team — previously scheduled to dance the salsa to “Don’t Go Yet” by Camila Cabello.

Banks revealed that Rigsby was also not allowed in the ballroom that night, as he had been in close contact with Burke before she tested positive for COVID, but the two were still in the running for the Mirrorball Trophy. Judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli were able to base their scores this week on a taped dance from the team’s rehearsal in the studio, which they did during the show. Although the performance was simply a rehearsal, the two walked away with a score of 24 out of 40 at the end of the night.

Burke took to Instagram after the announcement to write, “Thank God for technology and camera phones!” alongside footage of the dance while Rigsby shared a message of thanks to their supporters. “Send our boo @cherylburke all the love and support as she kicks covids a$$!” he wrote, in part.

The professional dancer broke the news of her positive COVID test late Sunday after revealing she was feeling “run down” despite being fully vaccinated and complying with the show’s safety procedures. “Unfortunately, I am on my way to take a COVID test, because not only do I feel scared and at a loss for words, I feel run down a little bit,” Burke shared. In footage from later in the evening, the ABC star revealed she had indeed tested positive and had been “feeling progressively worse” throughout the day.

“I feel so bad. I feel so bad for Cody, I feel like I’m letting him down. I just feel like s— and it’s so overwhelming,” she continued, tearing up. “It’s Sunday and the show’s tomorrow. … I just hope I didn’t spread it.” Burke added to her followers, “For those of you who don’t think COVID is a real thing, it’s f—ing real. I have to quarantine for 10 days, I’ve been ordered to stay home. I can’t believe this happened.”