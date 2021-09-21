‘DWTS’ 2021: Peloton’s Cody Rigsby Is Either the Most Obscure or Popular Dancer, Depending on Who You Ask

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 kicked off Monday night with plenty of talked about moments, and while contestants like Olivia Jade Giannulli earned some side-eye even before the show began, another celebrity contestant generated plenty of buzz online. Peloton cycling director Cody Rigsby, who has been with the fitness platform for seven years and entered the competition with a spirited “#BooCrew” at his back, has already proven to be either the most popular dancer or the most loathed dancer among DWTS viewers.

For his debut performance, Rigsbyand pro dancing partner Cheryl Burke performed a Tango to “Physical” by Dua Lipa, their performance aptly beginning with Rigsby on a Peloton. The performance was enough to land him in the middle of the scoreboard with a score of 24 points out of a possible 40. While judge Carrie Ann Inaba said Rigsby is “fabulous” and has “great energy,” she suspected some nerves may have impacted his performance, asking, “were you nervous? You were tight and taught. I would like to see you relax.” Fellow judge Len Goodman added, “there’s a lot of promise there. Hold a little tighter in the tango but I’ll tell you what, you are one to watch.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Rigsby may be one to watch, not everyone feels the same way. Rigsby’s Dancing With the Stars debut was ultimately met with mixed reactions. His loyal “#BooCrew” was certainly eager to support him, and Rigsby also earned some new fans eager to see him take home that coveted Mirrorball Trophy. But for all of the energetic applause from viewers, there was an equal amount of exasperation from those who felt Rigsby was a bit too obscure of a contestant to be competing as a celebrity. Keep scrolling to see what fans had to say, and don’t miss Rigsby and his fellow competitors when they take the stage when new episodes of DWTS air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Attracting new viewers

https://twitter.com/Johannymota/status/1440180534785626121?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I watched some of DwtS tonight. I’ve never seen it before,” wrote one fan. “But we were supporting [Cody Rigsby].”

Showing support for the ‘Peloton cult’

Cody came out on a peloton bitch I am living #dwts — قصة (@OykuuuQ) September 21, 2021

“I can’t believe I just watched 2 hours of dancing. It was entertaining. 10 votes texted for Cody and 10 for Jojo,” tweeted one fan. “Have to support my Peloton cult and representation.”

Eager voters

Anyone else wanting to watch DWTS for the first time ever, just to support our boo Cody? #peloton — Ashton Doyle (@ashtondoyle) September 21, 2021

“So I can’t watch dancing with the stars til tomorrow bc Hulu, but you bet I already voted for the only reason why I’ll even be watching,” added another person, who shared a screenshot of their maxed-out 10 votes for Rigsby.

What does the show consider a ‘star’?

https://twitter.com/borninthe1900s_/status/1440172069119934467?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I’m sorry, a friggin Peloton Instructor is now considered a ‘star’!?” questioned one viewer in disbelief before going on to throw a diss at Giannulli. “Who’s next, Lori Loughlin’s daughter?? Ohh… s-.”

Ranting

Peloton instructors are stars? #DWTS — Zachary Bess (@TheZacharyBess) September 21, 2021

“Ok I am gonna rant here: who the hell is this peloton guy? Why the hell is he famous?” asked another clearly bothered by this year’s celebrity lineup. “He isn’t a celebrity just because he was on a peloton class.”

Feeling ‘personally attacked’

Peloton instructors are stars? #DWTS — Zachary Bess (@TheZacharyBess) September 21, 2021

“I feel personally attacked that a Peloton instructor is on [DWTS],” added somebody else who went on to share that it has been “my dream since I was 13 but okkkkkkk.”

Pulling double duty?

My whole whole Instagram feed is all #dwts and Peloton posts. I ain’t mad it about it 🙃 — Madelaine Kimmie Ho (@iamKimmieHo) September 21, 2021

“I’m actually super curious how Cody is managing the DWTS practice and show schedule with the Peloton schedule,” asked another person. “Like did he take a red eye last night after the show?”