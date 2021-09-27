‘Dancing With the Stars’: Fate of Cheryl Burke’s Partner Cody Rigsby Revealed After COVID Diagnosis

Ahead of Dancing With the Stars‘ Monday episode, pro Cheryl Burke announced that she tested positive for COVID-19. Burke, who had been partnered with Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, was subsequently ordered to quarantine at home. Given her announcement, there has been much speculation regarding Rigsby’s future on the program. On his Instagram Story, Rigsby addressed the matter and shared whether or not he will be competing on Monday night’s show, per E! News.

Rigsby first took time to wish Burke the best as she battles COVID-19. He began, “First and foremost, I want to send all of my love, and thoughts, and healing energy to Miss Cheryl Burke.” The Peloton instructor went on to say that he has been in contact with Burke since she tested positive for COVID-19, adding, “We have spoken a few times. She seems to be in good spirits and feeling well. But I have been through COVID and I know how crazy this virus can be and it can change at any moment, so just keep her in your thoughts.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

As for whether Rigsby will be competing on DWTS, he had some good news for fans. He continued, “The competition of Dancing With the Stars must go on. I will be competing. How… is to be determined, so stay tuned.” Fans will have to tune in to Monday night’s episode of DWTS to see how the situation pans out. However, since Rigsby said that he would still be competing, it’s more than likely that he will be partnered up with another of DWTS‘ professional dancers for the time being.

In case you missed it, Burke told her followers on Sunday that she tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of DWTS‘ live show. She first posted a video of herself going to get a COVID-19 test done. The professional dancer explained that despite the show’s strict safety protocols and the fact that she’s fully vaccinated, she was feeling under the weather. The DWTS pro then explained in the video that she received the news that she tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have really bad news. I am positive, which means I have COVID,” she said while tearing up. “I feel so bad. I feel so bad for Cody, I feel like I’m letting him down. I just feel like s- and it’s so overwhelming.” Burke continued,”It’s Sunday and the show’s tomorrow. … I just hope I didn’t spread it. For those of you who don’t think COVID is a real thing, it’s f-king real. I have to quarantine for 10 days, I’ve been ordered to stay home. I can’t believe this happened.”