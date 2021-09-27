‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Tests Positive for COVID-19 Day Before Live Episode

Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke received some devastating news one day before Monday’s all-new live episode of the ABC dance competition. The dancer, who is paired with Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby on Season 30, shared to Instagram Sunday evening that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and has been ordered to quarantine at home.

Posting a video that started earlier in the morning on her way to get tested and concluded with the results of her test, Burke revealed that despite the show’s safety procedures and being “fully vaccinated,” she was feeling under the weather. “Unfortunately, I am on my way to take a COVID test, because not only do I feel scared and at a loss for words, I feel run down a little bit,” Burke shared. She continued one of her biggest concerns was not being able to perform with Rigsby on Monday’s first live elimination show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Later in the afternoon, Burke’s video continues: “I have really bad news. I am positive, which means I have COVID,” she said, tearing up as she explained she had been “feeling progressively worse” throughout the day while awaiting her test results. “I feel so bad. I feel so bad for Cody, I feel like I’m letting him down. I just feel like s— and it’s so overwhelming,” she continued, clearly emotional. “It’s Sunday and the show’s tomorrow. … I just hope I didn’t spread it.” The pro added to her followers, “For those of you who don’t think COVID is a real thing, it’s f—king real. I have to quarantine for 10 days, I’ve been ordered to stay home. I can’t believe this happened.”

Burke and Rigsby first made their debut during last week’s Season 30 premiere of DWTS, performing the tango to Dua Lipa’s “Physical” that earned a 24 out of 40 from judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough. The two were hoping to follow up that performance with another strong dance, but the ABC show has yet to announce what will happen moving forward with Burke’s positive test.

Burke’s DWTS family was quick to encourage her, with fellow pro Sharna Burgess commenting, “Oh babe I am so so sorry and devastated for you. I can’t believe it 💔 I’m thinking of you and praying for you.” Alan Bersten added, “Praying for you,” while Emma Slater commented, “Cheryl, sending you so much love.”