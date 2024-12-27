‘Home Town’ Stars Ben and Erin Napier Reveal Their Nostalgic Holiday Traditions Ahead of New HGTV Season (Exclusive)

HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier are taking a walk down memory lane as they celebrate the holidays ahead of a brand new season of Home Town. Prior to the return of the HGTV hit series on Sunday, Dec. 29, the Napiers opened up to us about how they make the holidays special — even with their busy filming schedules.

“We have all the usual traditions of going and looking at lights,” said Ben, who shares 6-year-old daughter Helen and 3-year-old daughter Mae with Erin. “Our twist, though, is that Erin and I love antique cars, so we pile into one of our old cars and we listen to the classic Christmas music and we ride around. … It feels like we’ve gone back in time to when Erin and I were young [or] when our parents were young.”

Ben added cheekily that he hangs mistletoe “on every doorway possible” at home, teasing his wife, “I wanna be ready.”

Ben and Erin have more than just the holidays to credit for their high spirits, however. The married stars just wrapped filming for their new season of Home Town, which premieres on Dec. 29 and features “a lot of unique” projects fans will love to see the Napiers tackle head-on.

“It feels like we always end every season of filming like this,” Erin joked to us when it comes to juggling the holidays, renovations, and filming. “It’s just how much you can handle it once.”

With so many new renovations in process, including a historic homestead, a specialty kitchen supporting the homeowners’ budding salsa and hot sauce business, and even a school, Erin said there will be something for everyone this season.

“I see comments on HGTV social media, different people saying, ‘Bring back the G to HGTV.’ They want gardening, and the first episode is totally for the gardeners,” Erin added. “That’ll be something new and different for us.”

Taking on renovations for the historic home that has long been a landmark in Laurel, Mississippi was “very special” as well. “It’s gonna be a very special feel-good, tear-jerker emotional episode that is awesome,” Ben said. There are plenty of challenges too, with the couple teasing a renovation in which “Mother Nature won” the battle they were fighting.

The Napiers have lots planned for 2025 as well. Ben teased to us that “there are things that we cannot talk about right now” but that he hoped would be able to be announced soon. “Laurel, our town, is changing in a big way,” Erin chimed in.

Don’t miss the new season of Home Town when it premieres Sunday, Dec. 29, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.