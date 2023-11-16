'Home Town' Star Ben Napier Reveals What Triggered His 95-Pound Weight Loss

Ben Napier is feeling like a new man after dropping 95 pounds. The Home Town star opened up to Entertainment Tonight after losing nearly 100 pounds, revealing how his health and his family inspired him to make major changes when it came to his lifestyle. The 40-year-old TV personality, who is married to wife and co-star Erin Napier, revealed that his weight loss journey was "jumpstarted" when his shirt "wouldn't stay buttoned" during an interview.

"'Oh, that's a bad look. That is a bad thing,'" he recalled thinking, telling the outlet he decided to begin the new year with a "new year, new me" mentality, also going in for shoulder surgery and going on the blood pressure medication his doctor wanted him to take. "I was like, 'I'm too young.' At the time I wasn't even 40," Ben said. "So I said, 'Let me see if we can drop it by losing weight.'" Ben did just that, and wife Erin gushed, "His blood pressure is perfect! It is the sexiest thing." He added, "We're all trying to be healthier and trying to live better and trying to live longer."

Losing weight can be attributed to setting up a home gym and changing his diet, Erin told the outlet. "I like only eat 'girl dinner,' which is basically crackers for two meals a day. I just crave crackers and maybe a little cheese, charcuterie, a little fruit, maybe a crunchy carrot. Ben just basically adopted eating the way I was eating," she said. "He has one big meal. He eats a good, healthy, big lunch... Last night for supper he ate some dates. He's obsessed with dates!" The couple shares two daughters, Helen, 5, and Mae, 2, and Erin said they both want to stay healthy for their family. "I want him to live forever," she said. "That's what I care about."

Erin gushed over her husband's weight loss in July on social media, writing at the time that Ben had gotten "hardcore" about his health and fitness before his March surgery, which repaired his rotator cuff, "shaved off" a bone spur and "trimmed" his cartilage. Erin said at the time that her husband's health journey was "so he could sleep better on his back and lower his BP," adding, "Mission accomplished." Home Town returns with a new season Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV.