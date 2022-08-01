'Home Town': Ben and Erin Napier Revisit the Exact Spot They First Met

Home Town stars Erin and Ben Napier got to experience a major blast from the past recently. As they chronicled on Instagram, Erin and Ben returned to the spot where they first met. The pair met when they were both students at the University of Mississippi.

On Monday, Erin took to Instagram to share that she and her husband got to have lunch at their alma mater. To celebrate the occasion, they "took a picture in the spot where we met in the yearbook office." Both Erin and Ben sport bright smiles in the photo. The HGTV personalities even included a throwback photo of when they were in college together. Erin continued in her caption, "We were 19 and 21 and had no idea this is what our future would be like. Still my biggest crush."

After meeting in college, Ben and Erin wed back in 2008. They share two children together — daughters Helen and Mae. Over the years, Erin and Ben have opened up about their love story. According to the couple, they met when they were both students at the University of Mississippi. At the time, Erin was the yearbook design editor and she interviewed Ben for a position at the publication. During an interview with At Home With Linda and Drew Scott Podcast, Erin said that "six days" after interviewing him, they "decided to get married." She added that they have "really seriously been together since that day in the yearbook room."

The Home Town stars continued to discuss in the interview how they've managed to make their relationship work well over a decade after they first met on that college campus. According to Erin, she believes that "romance lives in really little things." As for example, she said that she always remembers "to never forget to make [Ben's] coffee before [she] go[es] to bed." Erin added, "I set up the coffee maker. I pick a mug and I try to think about what mug would he think is funny tomorrow." Ben knows how much those "little things" matter to his wife, so he "always writes [her] a letter in the morning on the nightstand." He explained, "It's those little things that — I mean the big shows of affection are fun too but in the last year … we haven't been able to pull that stuff off."