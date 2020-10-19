'Home Town' Star Erin Napier Addresses Pregnancy Rumors in New Photo

✖

Erin Napier, the star of HGTV's Home Town with her husband Ben, shut down rumors she is expecting again. Back on Oct. 14, Napier shared a photo of herself wearing beige overalls, which sparked speculation among her 730,000 followers that she was pregnant. Napier and Ben are already parents to daughter Helen, who was born in January 2018.

Napier's Instagram post showed off her beige overalls. The angle of the photo made it appear as if there was a small baby bump. "If you’ve never felt the cool breeze of an industrial shop fan filling up your overalls, making you look like those people who parachute indoors, you ain’t lived," Napier wrote. "(PS - Steve Jobs was onto something wearing only black shirts and jeans. This has been my uniform since, oh, the first day of COVID quarantine and you’ll see that cooler weather will not stop me now."

After she noticed fans were speculating she was expecting again, Napier went in to add a post-script to put an end to it. "Ughhhh no this is not a pregnancy announcement. If that time comes, Instagram will be the last to know," the 34-year-old wrote, adding a kissing emoji. She also directly commented to one fan who speculated about a pregnancy. "I think constant speculation about a family's reproductive situation is unnecessary," she wrote.

Napier and Ben's show tracks their restoration of Southern homes in Laurel, Mississippi. The series launched in 2016 and aired its fourth season earlier this year. HGTV renewed the show for a fifth season, which will start in 2021. The series inspired a spin-off called Home Town Takeover, which will feature the couple renovating homes in Wetumpka, Alabama. It is set to air next year.

In a May 2020 interview with PEOPLE, the Napiers said they thought they would have to adopt if they planned to start a family because Napier has a perforated appendix. "It was just absolute joy and it was a wonderful experience and I just don't know what our life would look like without [Helen] in it," Napier told the magazine. Ben said the two were not planning to have children while they were making their show. "Having children was not a priority for us at the time; we weren't trying to have kids or anything. Just like Erin said, that decision was made for us," he said. "But yeah, [Helen] is just awesome."