HGTV's 'Home Town' Announces Return Date

Home Town is making its way back to our screens with brand new episodes just in time for the holidays. The HGTV series starring home renovation experts Ben and Erin Napier returns Sunday, Dec. 4 on the heels of the network's order for a new 20-episode season set to premiere next year.

The hit series spotlights the couple as they rejuvenate outdated homes in their small town of Laurel, Mississippi, all while juggling the complications of their busy family life with daughters Helen and Mae. In the season premiere, the Napiers are preparing to renovate their recently purchased country home near Laurel, inspired by their own childhoods in trying to create a space where they can slow down and watch their children grow up.



With help from their "framily" – close friends Mallorie, Jim and Josh – Ben and Erin plan on transforming their new place into a home inspired by a classic English country house where their kids and cousins can create memories that will last a lifetime. Home Town fans will also get a look inside life with the Napiers during a new HGTV holiday special, Home Town: Christmas in Laurel, which premieres Sunday, November 27 and follows Ben and Erin as they prepare their favorite Southern holiday dishes while looking back at their most memorable home renovations.

There's also more Home Town Takeover in the works. On the heels of their Wetumpka, Alabama small town makeover in Season 1, Ben teased what's to come in the HGTV series' second season in Fort Morgan, Colorado earlier this week on Instagram. The woodworker shared in the caption that he misses the small town, especially the "colder weather and winds out on the high plains," and has "#FoMo." When the network previously announced Fort Morgan would be receiving the Home Town Takeover treatment, Ben said that the Colorado locale was "a really cool town" that was both "so much different from Wetumpka and Laurel" but also suffering from "all of the same problems" they had.

Home Town returns with new episodes Sunday, Dec. 4, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and available to stream on discovery+. Home Town: Christmas in Laurel premieres Sunday, Nov. 27, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the same network and streamer, and Home Town Takeover Season 2 will premiere in early 2023.