'Home Town' Fans Show Their Support to Ben and Erin Napier After Daughter's Accident

In an interview with Us Weekly earlier this month, Napier, 35, further explained her shock and disappointment with people who feel they can write things they "would never say in person" on social media. "I've never behaved that way on social media. I just expect everyone to have the same level of polite conversation," she said. Napier said she will block anyone who leaves negative comments on her posts. "Any time someone feels like they can be rude on my social media account, I'd like to let them know this isn't an acceptable way to communicate and you're not going to be welcome here anymore, and I block them," she said. Thankfully, most of the responses to Helene's accident were well-wishes.

"Having been through this.. she'll be up and around in a minute healing quickly and you both just aged 10 yrs! Here's to all healing quickly," one fan wrote. "Bless her heart!! She's got the best PTs to help her through it though," another chimed in.

"Oh no! Heal quickly sweet little one!!" one fan wrote. "Oh no!! Praying for a speedy recovery," another wrote, adding a crying emoji.

