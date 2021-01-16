'Home Town' Star Erin Napier Slams 'Rude' Instagram Trolls With Sharp Action

✖

Home Town star Erin Napier has a message for all of those online trolls out there. In an interview with Us Weekly, the HGTV personality opened up about the "rude" comments that she receives from those on social media. She even said that she blocks those negative users as she simply doesn't want to waste energy on those trolls.

"I don't understand why people feel like they can say on social media things they would never say in person," Napier said when asked about dealing with negativity online. "I've never behaved that way on social media. I just expect everyone to have the same level of polite conversation." The television personality added that she uses the trolls' rude comments to implement "teaching moments" for her 3-year-old daughter Helen.

“I typically have a rude comment from someone and I can look at their profile and see this is a mother who has children,” the Home Town star continued. “This is another woman attacking me as a woman or a mother or whatever. I like to begin with: ‘You would absolutely not speak to me this way in person. Why do you feel like it’s okay to do it here? It’s not. And this little corner of the Internet belongs to me so you’re not welcome here anymore.’ … Any time someone feels like they can be rude on my social media account, I’d like to let them know this isn’t an acceptable way to communicate and you’re not going to be welcome here anymore, and I block them.”

Napier's comments come days after she took to her Instagram Story in order to explain why she and her husband, Ben Napier, do not post photos with their daughter's face in them. On Instagram, the HGTV star shared the explanation after she received a "rude comment" about her daughter. She then posted a lengthy response to the question by writing, "But for those who must ask why hide her face?" Napier explained that she and her husband do not post photos in which their daughter's face is visible in order to protect her privacy.

"We are the protectors of her image. Without Helen, our lives would be hollow and there would be nothing to share. She exists and we are proud of her," she wrote. "But her likeness is ours to protect and decide when it's okay to share, no one else's. That's our personal choice, and it's not the same for everyone. We love and appreciate everyone who supports the show, but Helen doesn't owe anyone anything."