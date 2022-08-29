'Home Town' Star Ben Napier Spoils Wife Erin With 'Most Luxurious GIft' Ahead of Birthday

HGTV standouts Ben and Erin Napier have quickly become favorites due to Home Town and their adorable relationship. Ben Napier reinforced that feeling with his special surprise to his wife for her birthday.

"Happy Birthday to the love of my life," the gift's note said. "This year, I am giving you the most luxurious gift there is. Time."

Time is quite the gift, especially when you have small children and a book tour under your belt. Friday is a day for lunch in Hattiesburg with her gal pals, Saturday is uninterrupted time for her family, followed by a movie matinee on lazy Sunday with her mother. Monday keeps it small with a lunch date with her husband, with some additional meals in the freezer as an ongoing gift on those nights when time is too short.

The big gift was saved for the end, with a treat for the future. "Your painting studio right outside, ready for you," Napier wrote on the note.

Erin Napier shared the note and her emotional reaction to waking up to it ahead of her big day. "My birthday is coming next week, so it was not on my mind at all when I woke up to this today," Napier wrote in the caption. "I should tell you that Ben isn't perfect. No one is. But he is completely perfect for me. I had a good cry this morning. Husbands: give your wife time for her birthday."

According to PEOPLE, romance is still alive and well in the couple's relationship despite being married for decades. "Every day he's up before me, and he writes me a letter," Erin Napier tells the outlet back in 2020. "It's a short one, but it's a letter. And since I don't do coffee, I drink Coke, he's got one waiting."

According to Ben Napier, he considers his wife his "dream girl" and he's devoted to courting her to win her over daily, even if they're married and have a pair of daughters. The couple first met while attending Jones College in Mississippi, later transferring to the University of Mississippi, when Erin was 19 and Ben was 21. The pair were married in 2008 and have been happy ever since. Now they've got their own growing home renovation empire.