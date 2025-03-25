HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Responds to ‘Hateful’ Comments From Viewers

Jenny Marrs isn’t letting “hateful” comments keep her down.

The Fixer to Fabulous star, 46, took to Instagram on Sunday, March 23, to share how she relied on her faith to get her through a difficult time after coming across “vile hatred” directed her way on the internet.

“Yesterday, I happened upon some really hateful words written about me on the good ole’ internet,” she began. “Reading through the thread, I went down a deep dark tunnel online of vile hatred. I was shocked and so deeply hurt.”

Marrs continued that she cannot understand how strangers can feel “so passionately” about such tiny aspects of her life and work with husband Dave Marrs. “I truly don’t understand how strangers could feel so passionately about things like my voice (I can’t change this), my paint choices (take a breath folks, it’s paint), my sarcastic jokes (I’m sorry, I’m sarcastic, I always have been and always will) and my parenting (I won’t even get into how hurtful and disgusting this line of reasoning was),” she wrote.

HGTV

After taking “a few moments” to be “really sad” and “really angry” about those comments, the HGTV star “laid it at God’s feet in my frustration.” She continued, “I told Him that I didn’t ask for any of this. He led me here. He knows how much I hate being looked at and judged by strangers. He knows I’m really just an insecure girl who wants a quiet life with my family, my animals and my garden. Yet, He asked me to step into a very different life than the one I wanted and He has led me every step of the way and held me so faithfully.”

Even still, Marrs wrote she felt “done” with life in the public eye, as she was “tired” of trying to make everyone happy only to receive criticism. “They talked about MY KID, GOD,” she wrote. “I am done.”

After sending an “SOS text” to a trusted friend, Marrs then opened her Bible Recap study and found a note with some words that “lifted [her] heart,” which she shared in a photo alongside her message.

“Y’all are brave, confident and loved for your witness in the world today!” reads the card, which Marrs said was sent to her by a stranger. “It’s so fun to see you use your voice to love others and share your testimony of Jesus in your family.”

Marrs continued in the comment section that while she “hesitated” to share this vulnerable moment publicly, “I know there are others out there struggling with loud lies coming at them.” She concluded, “If that’s you, I pray that you can turn down the lies and remember that you are Beloved,” adding, “Sending love and light out into the darkness today.”