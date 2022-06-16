HGTV Renews Breakout Hit Series for Season 2

HGTV ordered a new season of Married to Real Estate, the new series starring real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod and her husband, builder Mike Jackson. Season 2 will feature 12 new episodes, airing in early 2023. Jackson and Sherrod work together to help families find new homes and renovate existing ones in the Atlanta area.

Married to Real Estate Season 1 was a big hit for HGTV when it debuted earlier this year. The drew 19 million total viewers and was the number 2 non-news/sports cable program in the upscale 25-54 and upscale women 25-54 demographics in the Thursday 9 p.m. timeslot. Sherrod previously starred in HGTV's Property Virgins and Flipping Virgins. The series is produced by 51 Minds Entertainment.

"This large pickup order is in line with an extremely positive response from fans who had an immediate connection with Egypt and Mike in season one of Married to Real Estate," Betsy Ayala, senior vice president, programming & development at HGTV, said in a statement Thursday. "They put their own family first and work twice as hard to make their clients' dream homes a reality-and they laugh and have fun together through all of it. Their outlook on life is an inspiration and everyone is excited to see what's next for them in season two."

In Married to Real Estate Season 1, Sherrod helped Atlanta families navigate the housing market to find affordable homes. After the families found the perfect location, Jackson and his team stepped in to make their dreams a reality. The series also gave viewers an inside look at the couple's life with their three daughters.

The January premiere episode featured an emotional moment for Sherrod, 45, who finished redecorating her daughter Harper's bedroom. Sherrod teared up as she discussed exchanging Harper's crib for a bed. "Everything in here holds sentimental value and the idea of taking it out – it's not even a material thing, it's the idea that our girls are growing so fast," Sherrod said in a confessional, notes PEOPLE.

Sherrod and Jackson also star on Rock the Block. Although the two are the latest fan-favorite HGTV stars, they aren't letting fame change them. "We're really just us," Sherrod told HGTV. "Exactly what people see on television, that's us around our house, with our friends, with our family, with our kids. And sometimes we just forget the camera's there. So, it's cool not to feel produced; it's cool not to feel like the camera's on. So, it doesn't feel like work at all." Married to Real Estate, Rock the Block, and Sherrod's previous HGTV shows are all available to stream on Discovery+.