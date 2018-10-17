HGTV Star Egypt Sherrod Expecting Baby Girl

HGTV star Egypt Sherrod and husband Mike Jackson have a little girl on the way.

After announcing in July that they are expecting their second child together this winter, the star of HGTV‘s Flipping Virgins and Urban Oasis shared on Instagram Monday that they had found out the sex of their baby, revealing that they are expecting a little girl.

“Awwwwww first looks at our little girl. That’s right I said GIRL! girl number three for our family. Three is a charm! Is it me, or does it look like she is being kissed by an angel while in my belly?” Sherrod captioned an ultrasound photo.

“Take a close look at the image above her … it looks like someone kissing her upside down,” she continued. “Someone said it was GOD breathing life into her. Another comment was that the angels were whispering everything she needed to know so that she could overcome all the earthly obstacles that may come her way.”

“@Djfadelf and I are ecstatic even though he realizes he is vastly outnumbered now,” she concluded, adding the hashtags “#babysonogram #blessed.”

The proud dad-to-be also shared the exciting news alongside a clip from the sonogram.

“So today @egyptsherrod and I received final proof of the gender; and it’s a Girl,” he wrote. “So those three emojis are basically saying: ‘welp, 3 girls and no boys for me … lord help lol. I have to say, I’m totally fine with it though. I guess God said ‘son you’ve been doing a good job thus far, let’s keep it going.’”

“On a serious note: Today was the first time I’ve really felt like ‘wow, we’re doing it again,’ and I’m ready!” he continued. “As I sat there in the room and watched life unfolding, I just kept seeing all that took place with her sisters, and thought: ‘I’m excited to do it again.’ I reminisced and smiled thinking of the future.”

“The best part of the day and results, is that both my daughter and wife were/are both safe and healthy,” Jackson added before thanking “everyone that have been texting, commenting, calling and dm’ing us with blessings, well wishes and ‘congratulations.’”

The baby girl, whose due date is in February, will be the second child for the couple, who tied the knot in September 2010. The little one will join big sister Kendall, who is 6. Jackson is also dad to 17-year-old daughter Simone from a previous relationship.