HGTV New Hit Series Hits Milestone Not Even Chip and Joanna Gaines Achieved

HGTV has a new hit show on its hands! After Chip and Joanna Gaines' beloved Fixer Upper aired its final episode on the network back in April 2018, a new series is proving to be the next major success to take its place. No Demo Reno, the home improvement show led by Jenn Todryk that debuted on HGTV this year, reached several massive milestones even before its Season 1 finale Thursday night.

Even before its March 25 debut, No Demo Reno reached a milestone that not even Fixer Upper, perhaps HGTV's most well-known series, had reached: it's pilot was taken straight to series by HGTV, according to The Dallas Morning News. Across its 10-episode premiere season, the series has only continued to accumulate whopping success. According to the outlet, since its premiere, and just prior to its season finale, No Demo Reno had attracted more than 24 million total viewers, a massive audience for a new show. According to the show's main star, the series has even put up some stiff competition for series on other networks. In a recent social media post, Todryk said a recent episode of No Demo Reno outranked Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox and Keeping up with the Kardashians on E! Among the Top 150 original cable telecasts on April 15, the series ranked No. 2.

(Photo: HGTV)

Similar to other popular HGTV series, No Demo Reno is a home improvement show. The series follows Todryk as she works "within the existing footprint of the house" to not only save families time and stress, but also money. While many home improvement shows embark on massive renovations, No Demo Reno finds Todryk foregoing demolition by instead outing to use "clever design solutions and cost-saving ideas" to create whole-home transformations, "often without removing walls or tackling large-scale demo."

"Changing a house's floorplan takes time and money. It adds up quick and sometimes you don't need it. You can fall in love with your house all over again, but without the sweat and money that goes along with a full demolition," Todryk said ahead of the premiere. "My goal is to give my clients a million dollar reveal without any major demolition. My favorite part about this job is showing people the potential in the homes they already own. Things that they never thought could be were there the entire time."

No Demo Reno aired its Season 1 finale on Thursday, May 27. At this time, HGTV has not renewed the series for a second season, though given its Season 1 success, a renewal seems likely.