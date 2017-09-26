Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal When ‘Fixer Upper’ Is Ending

Fixer Upper will be ending after its upcoming fifth season, stars Chip and Joanna Gaines announced on their blog Tuesday.

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last,” they wrote. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

The couple shared that the show’s ending is not due to any marital problems or skincare lines (a rumor that previously circulated on the Internet), but simply due to the fact that they need to take a bit of a breather.

“Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses,” they shared.

HGTV’s incredibly popular home renovation show premiered in 2013 and immediately made stars out of the Gaines’, who now have furniture, paint, wallpaper and rug lines, a magazine, a retail compound and upcoming restaurant in Waco Texas and more.

“Though our Fixer Upper chapter is coming to a close, we aren’t done with Waco,” the post concluded. “We aren’t done renovating homes. We aren’t done designing things to make your home your favorite place on earth. We aren’t done working towards restoration in all things or helping out those who could use a hand. In fact, in all of these of things, we are just getting started.”

Photo Credit: HGTV