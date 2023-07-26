'The Flipping El Moussas' Season 2 Fate Revealed at HGTV

The fate of The Flipping El Moussas Season 2 at HGTV has finally been revealed. In a press release, HGTV confirmed that it "has picked up an expanded second season of its popular follow-doc series The Flipping El Moussas, featuring real estate power couple Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa." The network also added that the new season has been given an order of 14 hour-long episodes, which is up from the 10-episode Season 1.

"During the new season, the couple will face unexpected challenges both professionally and personally, including welcoming a new baby and contending with strong headwinds from the tumultuous Southern California real estate market," the network added. Despite it all, this new family of five will still make time for fun family celebrations, while the couple solidifies their working relationship in an unpredictable economy. The new season is slated to premiere in early 2024."

Additionally, HGTV's Head of Content, Loren Ruch, offered a statement on the Flipping El Moussas Season 2 news. "The new season will find Tarek and Heather Rae taking risks in the Southern California housing market and adjusting to life with a newborn. They will have more to juggle than ever before, bringing their millions of loyal fans who have followed their journey from the beginning along for the ride."

The Flipping El Moussas marks Tarek El Moussa's third show on HGTV, after Flip or Flop — with his ex-wife Christina Hall — and Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, his other current series. It is the first HGTV series for Heather, who is a real estate agent and former Playboy model. She has been a featured cast member on Selling Sunset, a Netflix reality television series.

Over on Instagram, Heather shared a picture of herself and Tarek, and issued her own statement on the series renewal. "Ready for round 2??! Season 2 of The Flipping El Moussas is OFFICIALLY coming soon," he exclaimed. "This is the announcement that so many of you have been asking us for and we're so excited for you guys to see an even bigger & BETTER season!!!"

Tarek continued, "The homes we're flipping are crazier, we're taking more risks, we're being even more hands on with the design of each flip, we're balancing our businesses with the kids and our newborn baby, and we're bringing you along for the journey for ALL of the good, bad, or ugly We can't wait for you guys to see it so stay tuned and mark your calendars!!! Who's ready for The Flipping El Moussas season 2 and what're you MOST excited to see in the new season??!"