Here’s Who ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Star Joan Vassos Got Engaged to in the Season Finale

Joan Vassos is getting her second shot at a happily ever after. The 61-year-old mother of four accepted a proposal from one of her final two suitors during the Nov. 13 finale of The Golden Bachelorette. After sending Guy Gansert home early, Joan got engaged to Chock Chapple.

Joan, who was previously married to her husband John for 32 years before his death in 2021, told Chock, “From our first date in Disneyland, I thought I saw a future with you and it’s the first time I pictured a future with anybody else in a really long time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

Reflecting on the loss of Chock’s mom mid-season, Joan continued, “And then tragedy hit your family and your mom passed away and you had to leave. I wanted you to go but I was really worried that you weren’t going to make it back and that’s when I realized that I couldn’t do this journey without you.”

Before Chock, 61, got down on one knee, the ABC leading lady gushed, “I waited til this moment in this amazing location to tell you that I love you and I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

(Disney/Christopher Willard)

Earlier in the episode, Joan met with Guy, 66, to break things off with him before he met her family. “I’m here to tell you that my heart belongs to somebody else,” she confessed. “And I care about you so, so, so, so much and I know we talked about being seen, and I want you to know that I saw you at every rose ceremony, I saw you at every date. I care so much about you, I just … my heart belongs to somebody else now.”

Following the finale, Joan and Chock told Us Weekly they plan to move to New York City while they “figure out life” together. “Chock has a business in Kansas. I have kids and grandkids and Maryland. I’m not leaving Maryland, but he does have obligations in Kansas,” Joan told the outlet. “We know that we’re gonna spend time in Maryland and in Kansas, but then we have this really fun plan because both of us have always dreamed — and we’re finally at this weird stage in life for making this dream come true — that we live in a big city, and, specifically, we’ve always wanted to live in New York. So Chock surprised me and said, ‘I want us to go find a place.’”