‘Golden Bachelorette’ Joan Vassos Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction

Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos is happy viewers of the hit ABC dating series didn’t see a wardrobe malfunction during a recent episode. The 61-year-old reality star, who Bachelor Nation fans grew to love after she vied for the heart of The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner in its inaugural season, recalled filming her hometown date with suitor Charles “Chock” Chapple in Wichita, Kansas, in episode 6. During the episode, one of the silicone breast covers she was wearing under her sundress came loose due to the hot weather.

“It was honestly like 105 degrees … I had those on because I have the sundress on, and you can’t have bra straps showing,” she explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s probably three hours into the date, and I’ve just sweated for hours and hours,” she said, adding that Chock was telling his family and friends “how much I adore this woman and this journey we’ve had.”

She continued: “As he’s talking, I can feel the boob pad coming unstuck. I feel it starting to slip and I’m trying to stop it with my arm, and I can’t do it. It makes it down to my stomach, and then it comes right off the bottom of the dress, and there it is by my foot!”

She says she was probably one of the only people who noticed it. “We’re standing in front of everybody,” she added. “There’s no chance nobody saw it. But the cameras, I don’t think caught it, because they definitely would’ve shown it. So that was the one that I got away with.”

Chock, also 61, is one of her final two suitors out of 24 contestants. The Season finale airs Wednesday, November 13, on ABC, where viewers will see which man she chooses as the lucky winner.