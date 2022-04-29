Heather Rae El Moussa Talks Raising 'Blended' Family With Christina Hall Amid Custody Request Shock

✖

Heather Rae El Moussa is revealing how she and husband Tarek El Moussa manage to peacefully co-parent with his ex-wife, Christina Hall, as the Christina on the Coast star's second ex-husband, Ant Anstead, files for full custody of their 2-year-old son. While the former Flip or Flop co-hosts share daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, Heather told InTouch Weekly Thursday that the two couples keep their parenting completely separate.

"We keep it separate, and we really focus on our house and raising the kids how we want to at our house and healthy habits here. And so, we just really focus on our household," Heather shared. "But obviously, we communicate for the children. Her and I mainly do. And you know, obviously, we're raising kids, and they're half the time over there, half the time with us. So, we do communicate for the children."

Hall and Anstead married in December 2018, welcoming their son the next September. The following September, the HGTV star announced she was ending her marriage to the Wheeler Dealers alum, and their divorce was finalized in June 2021. In July 2021, Hall announced publicly that she had been dating Josh Hall for a couple of months, and in September 2021, the pair got engaged. The Christina in the Country star married at some point in 2022 but has not revealed the details of their nuptials.

Hall is currently embroiled in a custody battle with Anstead, who argued in a court filing this week that his ex-wife has spent an "average of 9 full days each month over the last 20 months and an average of 7 full days per month in 2022" with their son. A judge denied Anstead's emergency request for full custody of Hudson, but a hearing has been set for June 28.

"What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested," Hall told PEOPLE in a statement. "I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."

'