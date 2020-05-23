Netflix Halts Release of New 'Terrace House' Episodes After Star Hana Kimura's Death

✖

Netflix will delay the release of new Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 episodes following the sudden death of Hana Kimura, which was reported Saturday. Although the cause of the 22-year-old's death is unknown, fan translations of her recent social media posts showed concerning messages and evidence she was a victim of cyberbullying.

The official Terrace House Twitter account announced that the episode scheduled to air on Japan's Fuji TV Monday will be suspended. Episodes were scheduled to release on Netflix Tuesday, and the following week but have since been postponed. The Netflix Japan account shared the same news as well, confirming the next episode of Terrace House will not be available as previously scheduled.

Kimura was the daughter of former Japanese wrestlers Kyoko Kimura and Isao Kobayashi. She began wrestling as a child and made her pro debut in 2016. In March 2019, she signed with World Wonder Ring Stardom, which shared the sad news of Kimura's death with fans on Twitter. "Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends," the message read. "We appreciate your support during this difficult time."

Kimura joined Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 in September 2019. The series is the latest installment of the popular reality TV franchise Terrace House, which features three men and three women living in the same apartment while dating each other. Filming was initially suspended in April 2020 over the coronavirus pandemic.

The circumstances around Kimura's death remain unknown, although she shared troubling messages on social media. Hours before her death, she posted an Instagram photo of herself kissing a cat. "Good-bye, I love you, have fun and live a long time. I'm sorry," she wrote in Japanese. In several recent tweets, she wrote about being cyberbullied. "Thank you to everyone who was by my side and supported me," Kimura wrote in one tweet, according to a fan translation. "I love you. I'm sorry I'm so weak."

Kimura's fellow wrestlers shared their condolences on Twitter, and many took a stand against cyberbullying. "It absolutely breaks my heart how cruel people can be on social media," WOW champion Tessa Blanchard wrote. "It was an amazing honor to know Hana Kimura. She was an amazing girl with the kindest soul and immense passion and work ethic. I'm at a loss of words over this tragedy. Rest In Peace my friend."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.